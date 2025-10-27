U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday reportedly confirmed the five finalists for the Federal Reserve Chair job.

According to a CNBC report, Bessent said the five finalists for the Fed’s top job are Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman and Fed Governor Christopher Waller, National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett, former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh, and BlackRock Fixed Income CIO Rick Rieder.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Bessent added that he expects to conduct one more round of interviews with these candidates before sending the list to President Donald Trump.

