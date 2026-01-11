A previously inactive Bitcoin wallet from the Satoshi era has moved approximately 2000 BTC, representing almost $180 Million, and is re-igniting interest in legacy holders of Bitcoin.

According to CryptoQuant's Julio Moreno, a wallet that was created during the time of Satoshi Nakamoto transferred 2000 Bitcoin worth nearly $180 million.

Julio Moreno pointed out that these legacy transfers usually occur during significant changing moments in the price of Bitcoin.

The last time similar activity occurred was back in April of 2024, when a miner who had been inactive for nearly 14 years sent 50 Bitcoin worth over $3 million at that time.

A Satoshi-era miner moved nearly $180 million worth of Bitcoin on Saturday, marking the first such transfer in 2026.

The transaction was flagged by the Head of Research at CryptoQuant, Julio Moreno, on X. The transaction involved around 2000 Bitcoin (BTC), and this was the first time the Satoshi-era miner had moved since November, 2024.

An analyst flagged that around 2000 Bitcoin moved from the Satoshi-era Wallet. | Source: @jjcmoreno/X

The average price of Bitcoin on Friday was $91,000, placing the value of the transaction around $180 million. On Sunday, Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $90,592.11, up 0.06% in the last 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Bitcoin remained in ‘bullish’ territory, as chatter around the cryptocurrency fell from ‘high’ to ‘normal’ over the past day.

Moreno noted that historically, Satoshi-era miners have moved Bitcoin around key market inflection points, or when Bitcoin’s prices have been near major turning points.

Similar Wallet Activity

A similar activity drew attention in April 2024, when an early Satoshi-era crypto miner moved 50 BTC after 14 years of inactivity. Lookonchain had reported that the Bitcoin, which was mined in April 2010, was transferred to two wallets during the Asian trading hours. At the time, the holdings were valued at over $3 million, with Bitcoin trading around $60,000.

Similarly, several other long-dormant Bitcoin wallets have become active since 2023. Blockchain data shows multiple instances of Satoshi-era wallets transferring large sums, including one that moved $37.8 million worth of BTC in July 2023, and another that transferred 1005 BTC worth $29.7 million in August 2023.

Friday’s $180 million transfer is among the larger movements from early mining wallets, but there have been bigger transfers. In July 2025, Arkham, the blockchain analytics firm, reported a movement of 80,000 BTC, worth over $8.6 billion on a single day.

