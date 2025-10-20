RBL Bank, Ceat, and AU Small Finance Bank were among top gainers, while Dixon Tech and ICICI Bank lagged.

Festive fervour rules Dalal Street as Indian equity markets ended over 1-year highs, bringing a strong close to Samvat 2081. The Nifty index closed over 24,800 and the Sensex above 84,300, led by buying in banks, energy and IT.

On Monday, the Sensex closed 411 points higher at 84,363, while the Nifty 50 ended up 133 points at 25,843. Broader markets mirrored the optimism, with the Nifty Midcap index rising 0.7% and the Smallcap index gaining 0.5%.

The retail investor sentiment surrounding the Nifty 50 remained ‘neutral’ by market close on Stocktwits.

Stock Moves

RBL Bank gained over 8% for the day as Emirates NBD will invest $3 billion to buy 60% stake.

Ceat shares hit life high on Monday, surging 12% after second quarter results came higher than expected.

ICICI Bank shares ended 3% lower despite steady earnings show in Q2 as brokerages raised concerns on the growth trajectory.

DCB Bank stock saw its biggest gain in a single day since April 2022, while AU Small Finance Bank ended 10% higher, hitting a record high after multiple brokerage upgrades.

On the other hand, Dixon Tech fell 4% on a downgrade from CLSA and after it revised its FY26 guidance lower.

Bharat Rasayan ended 4% higher on company’s plans to discuss its first ever stock split along with September quarter results in its board meeting.

Markets: What Next?

Globally, European markets traded mixed, while US stock futures indicate a positive start on Wall Street.

