Truist Securities has reduced its price target on Samsara Inc. (IOT) to $35 from $42 per share and reaffirmed its ‘Hold’ rating ahead of the company's second-quarter (Q2) results scheduled on September 4.

While the firm remains optimistic about Samsara's innovation and long-term potential, concerns related to broader market conditions and sales cycles are prompting a more cautious stance, as per TheFly.

Samsara stock inched 0.1% lower in Monday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory amid ‘low’ message volume levels.

Truist sees continued momentum from the push to digitize physical operations, which plays to Samsara’s core strengths. However, factors such as economic uncertainty and an ongoing reliance on fleet-related recurring revenue are causing hesitation. The firm also noted that while the company is well-positioned to capitalize on industry trends, a slowdown in deal closures, especially those involving large, economically sensitive customers, adds risk in the near term.

According to Fiscal AI data, analysts expect Samsara’s Q2 revenue to be $372.22 million with an earnings per share of $0.07.

In a business update provided on August 21, Samsara said it has appointed Gary Steele to its board of directors. Steele serves as Chief Executive Officer of Shield AI, a defense technology company.

The company created the Connected Operations Platform, which links people, devices, and systems to help large and complex businesses make smarter decisions and run more efficiently. The company’s goal is to help improve safety, boost efficiency, and support sustainability for essential operations around the world.

Samsara stock has lost over 20% in 2025 and 16% in the past 12 months.

