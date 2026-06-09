Global macro investor Raoul Pal sees crypto hitting $100 trillion in a decade, as Galaxy CEO Novogratz admits nobody cares about crypto right now due to AI shift.

OpenAI’s news that it filed a confidential S-1 with the SEC helped to pump up Worldcoin more than 7% to just over $0.50, adding roughly $101 million to the market cap.

Worldcoin was co-founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and on Stocktwits, retail sentiment surged to the ‘extremely bullish’ zone, while chatter stayed at ‘extremely high' levels.

The filing adds OpenAI to a cluster of AI mega-listings – SpaceX targeting a Nasdaq debut this week and Anthropic having filed its own confidential S-1 a week earlier.

Worldcoin (WLD) edged higher on Tuesday after OpenAI revealed that it had filed a confidential S-1 with US regulators, its first formal step toward a public listing, sparking renewed interest in the Sam Altman-linked cryptocurrency project.

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WLD’s price was trading at $0.50, up over 7% during the past 24 hours, lifting its market cap by $101 million, according to Coingecko data. The token has rallied more than 120% from its May low near $0.23.

Worldcoin is the crypto project co-founded by Sam Altman, who IS THE CEO of OpenAI. Alongside Alex Blania, he launched it in 2019, and it is built on the “World” platform (formerly Worldcoin), with Tools for Humanity as the company behind it.

The company disclosed the filing on Monday in a statement saying it had submitted the registration statement to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and expected the document to leak. OpenAI set no timeline, adding that some things are easier to do as a private company but that the filing "gives us the option to go public sooner if that ends up being best." The notice was made under Rule 135 of the Securities Act and does not constitute an offer to sell securities.

Source: @OpenAINewsroom/x

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around WLD moved to the ‘extremely bullish’ zone from the ‘bullish’ zone, while chatter around it stayed in the ‘extremely high’ levels over the past day.

Analysts Split On The AI Rotation

OpenAI's filing adds to the top AI companies heading for public markets. SpaceX is targeting a Nasdaq (NDAQ) debut this week, and Anthropic filed its own confidential S-1 about a week earlier. OpenAI joins the cluster as several of the most valuable private firms test public-market demand.

Source: @CryptoWendyO/x

That momentum has fed a debate over where investor money is flowing. Crypto commentator Wendy O reacted to OpenAI's post by writing, "It just keeps getting worse for crypto," echoing concern that the AI IPO surge is drawing capital out of digital assets and into AI-linked plays.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY) founder Mike Novogratz also said that capital was increasingly flowing into AI rather than digital assets and that investor interest in crypto has faded. "Nobody cares about crypto right now," he said.

The Bull Case For Crypto

Previously, many industry leaders have noted that AI company IPOs were diverting liquidity from the cryptocurrency industry in anticipation of those IPOs.

However, not all analysts are bearish on cryptocurrency’s fate. Last week, Global Macro Investor Raoul Pal discussed the emergence of the digital economy and the convergence of various crypto use cases into a single ecosystem for machine intelligence. He emphasized the importance of blockchain technology as the foundation of this new economic coordination substrate, predicting a rise in the total crypto market cap from $2.5 trillion to $100 trillion in a decade.

He said layer-one (infrastructure) and layer-two (applications) are distinct, and that layer-one blockchains like Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and Sui (SUI) will be the building blocks of the global economy.

Read also: GLXY Stock Rallies After CEO Mike Novogratz Touts 'Largest Single-Campus Data Center In America'

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