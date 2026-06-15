OpenAI's confidential S-1 from last week fueled WLD's appeal as a proxy for AI mega-IPOs, given the token's link to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

WLD rose about 19% over 24 hours on Monday, extending its rally from the previous week.

Eightco Holdings reported last week that it holds more than 283 million WLD, about 8.4% of the circulating supply, and the largest publicly disclosed institutional position, part of a roughly $406 million treasury.

The move tracks a broader crypto rebound after President Trump announced an Iran deal and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which added about $60 billion to digital-asset markets.

Sam Altman’s Worldcoin (WLD) extended its rally on Monday, building on a run that has accelerated since Eightco Holdings (ORBS) disclosed one of the largest institutional positions in the token.

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Worldcoin’s price was up over 19% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.59. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around WLD remained in the ‘bearish’ zone, while chatter around it stayed in the ‘low’ levels over the past day.

The development follows a disclosure from Eightco Holdings (ORBS). The company reported last week that it held more than 283 million WLD, about 8.4% of the circulating supply. That made it the largest publicly disclosed institutional holder of the token. The stake is part of a treasury worth roughly $406 million, which also includes about $90 million of indirect OpenAI equity, $18 million in Beast Industries, and 16,278 ETH.

Eightco board member Tom Lee also said that the firm's indirect stake in OpenAI lets investors gain exposure to the company ahead of any public listing.

Retail traders on Stocktwits took the disclosure positively. One user claimed "ORBS will go out of orbit once $ETH and $WLD push through their resistance," discounting SpaceX's (SPCX) IPO in favor of OpenAI's (OPEAZZX) and labeling the company "very undervalued at the current price for their holdings."

Another user was bullish on the 8.4% of the “total supply along with $OPEAZZX $ETH

WLD As An AI-IPO Proxy

Worldcoin is the native token of a digital identity network co-founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and built by Tools for Humanity, whose Orb devices issue a World ID that verifies a user is a unique human rather than an AI agent. That link to Altman has made WLD a proxy for a wave of AI mega-IPOs, alongside Anthropic (ANTHZZX) and SpaceX, which went public last week.

Last week, OpenAI submitted a confidential S-1 to the SEC, its first formal step toward a public listing, renewing interest in the token. Arthur Hayes' family office, Maelstrom, has pushed that framing, calling WLD a proxy for the coming "AI mega IPOs" and setting a $5 target.

Not everyone, however, reads that wave as bullish for crypto. Arthur Hayes, the BitMEX co-founder and Maelstrom chief investment officer, said on Saturday that the rush of AI mega-IPOs was pulling liquidity away from digital assets.

He estimated that about $1.5 trillion in AI-related debt was issued between 2022 and 2026, financing the AI buildout and leaving little for Bitcoin (BTC) to absorb, and said he is now bearish on nearly every risk asset except large energy producers.

The Worldcoin rally also tracks a sharp recovery across digital assets. Crypto markets added roughly $44.27 billion over the last day after President Trump announced a deal with Iran and approved reopening the Strait of Hormuz, cooling fears of further conflict and pushing investors back toward riskier bets.

Read also: Bitcoin Bulls Get A Boost From Coinbase's Armstrong – But BOJ Move Could Test The Rally

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