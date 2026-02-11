Employees are asking CEO Marc Benioff to cease any business with the government’s immigration agency.

CNBC and Wired reported that over 1,400 Salesforce employees signed a letter seeking dissociation with ICE.

Bosses at Apple and OpenAI, including several other prominent executives, have in recent weeks expressed concerns and called on the government to ease the crackdown on immigrants.

Salesforce will report Q4 results on Feb. 25.

Over 1,400 Salesforce employees have signed off on a letter to CEO Marc Benioff to drop any potential business with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, CNBC and Wired reported on Tuesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

“We are deeply troubled by recent press reports describing Salesforce pitches of AI technology to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to help the agency ‘expeditiously’ hire 10,000 new agents and vet tip-line reports,” the letter reads.

The letter – specifically citing the recent killings of civilians Renee Good and Alex Pretti by ICE agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota, as catalysts – seeks details over the services Salesforce is providing to the ICE and “pause or prohibit infrastructure, AI systems or services that enable ICE operational scale-up.”

Corporations Speak Up Against Immigration Crackdown

The development is only the latest instance of the issue being highlighted in corporate America. Apple CEO Tim Cook and OpenAI boss Sam Altman recently expressed concerns to staff over the increasing violence related to Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration

Last month, more than 60 CEOs signed a statement calling for de-escalation, while 450 employees from major corporations like Alphabet, Meta, and Salesforce circulated a letter urging their top executives to pressure the White House to withdraw Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers from U.S. cities.

The letter comes at a difficult time for Salesforce. CRM shares have slid sharply in recent weeks – it is down 27 so far in 2026 – amid a broad sell-off in technology stocks. Investors are concerned that AI models could undermine the growth prospects of software companies, including Salesforce.

Recent News, Upcoming Earnings

Salesforce will report its fourth-quarter results on Feb. 25. Analysts expect revenue to rise by nearly 12% to $11.2 billion and adjusted profit to rise by nearly 10% to $3.05 per share.

Dan Ives recently reinstated Salesforce and ServiceNow to his influential AI-focused stock watchlist, signaling renewed confidence in the companies.

Business Insider reported on Tuesday that the company removed 1,000 roles across marketing, product management, data analytics, and the Agentforce AI teams earlier this month. An official statement in this regard hasn’t been released.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for CRM has been climbing since the start of last week, and was ‘extremely bullish’ as of early Wednesday.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<