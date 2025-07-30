The analyst recommends a ‘buy on dips’ strategy at ₹800, citing export-led growth and strong fundamentals.

Sai Life Sciences is attracting investor attention with a major breakout on the charts and robust underlying fundamentals. The stock is currently trading at ₹847.35, after hitting an all-time high of ₹852.6 earlier on Wednesday.

Technically, the stock has recently broken out of a long consolidation zone, now trading above the ₹800 resistance-turned-support level, backed by strong volumes, noted SEBI-registered firm Finlight Research India.

The price remains well above the key 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day simple moving averages (SMA). The relative strength index (RSI) is at around 68, reflecting continued strength without being in overbought territory. At the same time, the moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) remains positive with no signs of a bearish crossover.

Sai Life operates across drug discovery, preclinical services, process development, and commercial manufacturing. The company services over 280 global pharma and biotech firms, including 18 of the top 25 pharma giants worldwide.

Fundamentally, its revenue mix is diversified, with 43% of total revenue coming from early-stage drug discovery, and the remainder from contract development and manufacturing, Finlight Research said in a post.

With 97% of revenues from exports, the company enjoys insulation from domestic disruptions but remains exposed to currency fluctuations and global regulatory risks.

For traders, the stock remains a strong “buy on dips” candidate, the analyst said. Buying near the ₹800 retest level could offer favorable risk-reward with targets of ₹875, ₹900, and ₹950+ while a stop-loss can be placed at ₹775.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a day earlier, amid ‘high’ message volumes.

Year-to-date, the stock has gained around 13%

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<