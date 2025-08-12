Safety Shot saw a nearly 5,500% jump in retail user message count on Stocktwits in the last 24 hours after the company is set to receive an initial allocation of BONK tokens valued at about $25 million.

Retail user message count on Safety Shot, GrowGeneration, and Altria Group stocks saw a massive jump in the last 24 hours on Stocktwits. At the same time, sentiment surrounding these companies ranged from ‘bullish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territories.

Here’s a look at what makes them the top three discussed consumer and retail firms:

1. Safety Shot (SHOT): The message count on the stock jumped nearly 5,500% in the last 24 hours on Stocktwits after the company said it has partnered with Bonk's founding contributors. Retail sentiment on Safety Shot remained unchanged in the ‘bullish’ territory, with chatter at ‘high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

SHOT sentiment and message volume August 12, 2025, as of 6:50 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Shares of Safety Shot were marginally up in premarket trading on Tuesday. The stock has lost over 22% so far this year.

Safety Shot said that under the agreement, it will receive an initial allocation of BONK tokens valued at about $25 million. In consideration, the company will issue preferred shares at a value of $35 million, which are convertible into shares of the company’s common stock.

2. GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG): The user message count on the gardening retailer’s stock increased 4,400% on Stocktwits over the last 24 hours after the company’s second-quarter results. Retail sentiment on GrowGeneration improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a day ago, with ‘extremely high’ chatter levels, according to Stocktwits data.

GRWG sentiment and message volume August 12, 2025, as of 7 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

GrowGeneration’s net sales were $41.0 million for the second quarter, while net loss was $4.8 million compared to a net loss of $5.9 million a year ago. The stock climbed nearly 9% before the bell but has lost a quarter of its value year-to-date.

3. Altria Group (MO): The message count on the stock soared 3,100% in the last 24 hours on Stocktwits with no particular news from the company. Retail sentiment on Altria improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral,’ compared to a day ago, with chatter at ‘high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

MO sentiment and message volume August 12, 2025, as of 7:15 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish user on Stocktwits noted that Altria could keep climbing for a while.

Altria stock was marginally down in premarket trading, but has gained nearly 26% so far this year.

