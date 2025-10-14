The initiative will make S&P Global Ratings’ Stablecoin Stability Assessments available directly within decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols via Chainlink’s DataLink service.

S&P Global (SPGI) said Tuesday that its credit ratings division will deliver Stablecoin Stability Assessments on-chain through a new collaboration with Chainlink (LINK).

The initiative will make S&P Global Ratings’ assessments, which are evaluations of stablecoins’ ability to maintain value relative to fiat currencies, available directly within decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols via Chainlink’s DataLink service. These assessments, which are not credit ratings, will use a five-point scale ranging from “very strong” to “weak.”

SPGI’s stock edged 1% higher in midday trade. However, retail sentiment around the company on Stocktwits dipped to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ territory over the past day. Meanwhile, LINK’s price fell nearly 5% in the last 24 hours amid broader weakness in the cryptocurrency market, but retail sentiment climbed higher to ‘extremely bullish’ from the ‘bullish’ zone, accompanied by ‘high’ levels of chatter.

Chainlink co-Founder Sergey Nazarov said the partnership would help “empower the world’s largest institutions to adopt stablecoins at scale.” The Stablecoin Stability Assessments (SSAs) will first launch on Base, Coinbase’s Ethereum Layer 2 network, with plans to expand to other blockchains.

The collaboration follows a period of rapid expansion for the stablecoin market amid a more regulatory-friendly environment under the Trump administration. In July, the U.S. enacted the GENIUS Act, establishing the first federal regulatory framework for stablecoins. Global stablecoin capitalization reached about $301 billion in October 2025, up from $173 billion a year earlier.

S&P currently assesses ten leading stablecoins, including Tether’s USDT (USDT), Circle’s (CRLC) USD Coin (USDC), and Sky Protocol’s Sky Dollar (USDS).

