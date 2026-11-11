Oil prices recovered from two-month lows, with both Brent crude futures and WTI futures rising as attacks on shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz kept supply concerns alive.

CoreWeave surged in premarket trading after beating third-quarter revenue estimates and raising its full-year outlook

GoPro plunged more than 10% after delaying its earnings release and flagging risks to its planned merger.

Investors will also track earnings from RUM Group, while the US bond market remains closed for Veterans Day.

U.S. stock futures rose early on Wednesday after the market closed in the red the previous session, pressured by Nvidia and hotter-than-expected inflation data.

As of 4.30 a.m. ET, Dow futures were up 0.17%, while S&P 500 futures gained 0.7%. Similarly, Nasdaq-100 futures advanced around 1.6%.

On Tuesday, equities closed lower across the board, with the Nasdaq Composite leading the losses, ending the session 0.74% down. The S&P 500 slipped 0.38%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.30%.

Oil Rebounds As Hormuz Risks Linger

Oil prices rebounded on Wednesday after sliding to two-month lows in the previous session, as traders weighed hopes of a de-escalation in the Iran war against continued threats to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

As of 4.30 a.m. ET, Brent crude futures were 0.78% higher at $92.20 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures gained 0.57% to $86.53.

Adding to supply concerns, 37 ships were attacked in the Strait and surrounding waterways in October, the highest monthly toll since the war began. Another 10 attacks have been reported so far in November.

The Tech Radar

CoreWeave (CRWV): The stock rallied 17% in early premarket trading on Wednesday after the company beat quarterly revenue expectations and raised its full-year forecasts, boosting investor sentiment across the neocloud sector. The upbeat reaction followed management's highlighting of strong demand for cloud services and its plans to fund capital spending through debt and customer prepayments. Executives also said the midterm election results had no impact on the business. Retail investors and analysts welcomed the update.

GoPro (GPRO): Shares came under pressure ahead of Wednesday’s open after the company pushed back its third-quarter earnings release, citing unresolved accounting and valuation work related to financing arrangements. The company said in an exchange filing that it “requires additional time to complete its financial close procedures and documentation for the accounting and valuation of certain financing arrangements entered into during the third quarter of 2026.” GoPro also added that its planned merger with Starman Optical could be at risk if it fails to secure waivers from lenders. GPRO stock fell over 10% in early premarket trading.

SpaceX (SPCX): SpaceX gained in premarket trading after reports of a new AI hardware initiative and fresh analyst commentary on its valuation. SemiAnalysis reported that the company is developing a custom AI rack, dubbed Kessel, that would let it use Nvidia chips while selecting other hardware components independently. The system is designed for data centers on Earth and computing in orbit. Meanwhile, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives sees a 20% to 25% political discount weighing on SpaceX shares amid growing challenges for Elon Musk’s Texas AI plans. He continues to expect a SpaceX acquisition of Tesla, although he sees greater hurdles to a deal. SPCX rose 2.5% before the bell.

Nvidia (NVDA): Michael Burry sees room for Nvidia to rebound after its recent selloff, but isn’t convinced about its long-term appeal. The investor said the stock could soon become “a heck of a trade,” while cautioning that the chipmaker’s competitive advantage could shrink over the “next five years.” He believes closer scrutiny of Nvidia’s China chip business and its dealings across the AI industry could accelerate that erosion. Burry does not expect the controversy surrounding CEO Jensen Huang “to do much damage to Nvidia’s business.” NVDA was up around 3.5% in early premarket trading.

Trending Stocks

Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR): Shares rose around 0.8% in early premarket trading on Wednesday after ending Tuesday’s regular session 10% lower. On its third-quarter earnings call, the company reaffirmed confidence in its Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) therapy Deramiocel, with an FDA decision due by Nov. 22. DMD mainly affects young boys and gradually weakens their muscles. Capricor wants Deramiocel approved for patients over nine to help them retain the use of their arms and hands.

Netlist (NLST): Netlist signaled plans to pursue memory technology licensing deals with SK Hynix (SKHY) and other suppliers, drawing a positive response from retail investors. CEO C.K. Hong hinted at a possible agreement with another major memory maker during the company’s third-quarter earnings call, citing SK Hynix and Samsung. He also said the company would continue to pursue licensing opportunities with suppliers beyond the three largest memory makers. The update came alongside a 149% jump in third-quarter net sales to $105.1 million, which included initial license fees from Samsung. NLST was up 2.7% in premarket trading.

Redwire Corporation (RDW): NASA has selected Redwire for an around $40 million contract to develop an integrated power-generation system for its Moon Base initiative. The award will see the company adapt its flight-proven Roll-Out Solar Array (ROSA) technology, currently used on the International Space Station, for lunar operations. The contract adds to Redwire’s space technology portfolio and extends its reach into NASA’s lunar program. RDW was up around 2.7% in early premarket trading.

What Else To Watch On Wednesday

RUM Group (RUM) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group (SLS) are among the companies scheduled to report their earnings on Wednesday.

Traders will be watching the AI trade on Wednesday after CoreWeave reported better-than-expected third-quarter revenue, initially lifting its shares in after-hours trading. Meanwhile, the U.S. bond market will remain closed for Veterans Day.

SPY, QQQ, DIA: Retail Sentiment

Retail sentiment toward the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500, and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) remained ‘bullish,’ unchanged in the past 24 hours. Sentiment toward the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq 100, was ‘neutral,’ also unchanged during the same period.

Also read: Cathie Wood Sees Opportunity In eToro As Crypto Trading Cools And Wall Street Cuts Price Target

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<