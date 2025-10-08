According to a Reuters report, Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary expressed optimism that Boeing 737 production would rise to 42 in October.

Boeing Co. (BA) customer Ryanair reportedly stated on Wednesday that it expects the aerospace giant to get the necessary permissions to increase the monthly production of the flagship 737 jet to 48 by March or April 2026.

According to a Reuters report, Ryanair Group CEO Michael O'Leary said he was “fairly confident” that the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) would authorize an increase in the production of the Boeing 737 aircraft to 42 in October, from the current limit of 38.

"Will the FAA then allow them to go to rate 48 next March, April, which is ... the next big jump? We're pretty confident that will happen,” he added.

Boeing’s shares were up more than 1% in Wednesday morning’s trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘neutral’ territory.

