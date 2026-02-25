Recursion reported a loss of $0.21 per share on revenue of $35.5 million, compared to Wall Street estimates of a loss of $0.32 per share on revenue of $24.6 million, according to Koyfin.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) shares soared 16% in Wednesday’s pre-market trade after the company’s fourth-quarter (Q4) results beat Wall Street expectations.
Recursion reported a loss of $0.21 per share on revenue of $35.5 million, compared to Wall Street estimates of a loss of $0.32 per share on revenue of $24.6 million, according to Koyfin.
“Recursion has reached an inflection point: moving from proving that AI can participate in drug discovery to demonstrating that an AI-native operating system can generate clinical proof and durable value,” said Najat Khan, CEO & President of Recursion.
Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Recursion Pharmaceuticals trended in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.
