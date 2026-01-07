The wallet, built with Tether’s Wallet Development Kit, currently supports Bitcoin, Tether (USDT), and Tether Gold (XAUt).

For Tether, the launch represents the first real-world deployment of its WDK, designed to help platforms roll out wallets without centralized custodians.

MoonPay, a crypto payments company, will support on- and off-ramps, allowing users to move between crypto and traditional payment methods.

The goal for Rumble is to cut out intermediaries such as banks, ad networks, and payment processors.

Rumble Inc. (RUM) shares rose over 4% on Wednesday after the company partnered with Tether to launch Rumble Wallet, a non-custodial crypto wallet that integrates digital asset payments directly into its video-sharing platform.

“Peer-to-peer payments powered by crypto are the future of the internet economy. Rumble is one of the first major platforms to adopt this model, giving creators the ability to get paid instantly in stablecoins or Bitcoin and easily move in and out of fiat,” said Ivan Soto-Wright, CEO of MoonPay.

Rumble’s Growth Strategy

The wallet launch comes as Rumble, a video streaming and cloud company that hosts U.S. President Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform, advances its broader growth strategy. The company recently confirmed it filed an S-4 with U.S. regulators for its proposed $767 million all-stock merger with German data center operator Northern Data, a deal first announced in November.

If completed, the transaction would transform Rumble into a full-stack cloud services provider with a sizable data center footprint across the U.S. and Europe and access to more than 22,000 Nvidia GPUs. Tether has also committed to a $150 million GPU leasing agreement with the combined entity, positioning Rumble to benefit from surging demand for AI-focused data center infrastructure.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits flipped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a day earlier, amid ‘high’ message volumes. RUM was among the top trending stocks at the time of writing.

One user expects the stock to climb over $10. It is currently trading near $7.

Over the past year, the stock has declined nearly 50%.

