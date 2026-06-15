Investors are optimistic about the company's AI expansion, Northern Data acquisition and growing cloud ambitions.

CEO Chris Pavlovski sparked buzz on X after calling UFC Freedom 250 “The most incredible event I’ve been to”.

Rumble, which also provides services to Truth Social, is increasingly positioning itself as an alternative cloud and AI provider.

Last week, Rumble secured control of about 85.2% of Northern Data, moving closer to completing the acquisition.

Rumble (RUM) stock climbed more than 5% in overnight trading after CEO Chris Pavlovski appeared at UFC Freedom 250, a high-profile event hosted on the White House South Lawn as part of celebrations marking America’s 250th anniversary.

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RUM Ads Appear At UFC Freedom 250

Pavlovski also fueled discussion online after sharing his reaction to the event on X. In a post following UFC Freedom 250, he wrote, "The most incredible event I’ve been to 🇺🇸" and added, "Proud @rumblevideo is a part of it." The message quickly drew the attention of retail investors, further amplifying speculation about Rumble’s growing profile and potential strategic opportunities.

Investor enthusiasm intensified across social media platforms after photos and videos showed Pavlovski near prominent political figures and influencers. Rumble is undergoing a dramatic business transformation. Once primarily associated with video hosting and creator-focused media services, Rumble has recently expanded deeper into cloud computing, digital advertising and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Rumble also provides video streaming and cloud services for Truth Social, the social media platform owned by Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) and associated with President Donald Trump.

Supporters of the stock argue that Rumble’s investment in independent data-center capabilities could make it an attractive option for organizations seeking alternatives to established cloud providers. The company has projected itself as a domestic cloud infrastructure provider capable of supporting advanced AI workloads.

Rumble stock traded over 5% overnight, ahead of Monday.

RUM-Northern Data Acquisition

Last week, Rumble said it has secured control of about 85.2% of Northern Data's shares through its exchange offer, bringing it closer to completing the acquisition of a Germany-based AI infrastructure provider.

The acquisition will add around 22,400 Nvidia AI chips, including H100 and H200 GPUs, significantly boosting Rumble's ability to provide AI computing services.

The deal also strengthens Rumble's business pipeline. Crypto company Tether has agreed to purchase up to $150 million in GPU computing services over two years and has already committed $100 million to advertising on Rumble.

What Are RUM Retail Traders Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘neutral’ territory with message volume increasing 52% in 24 hours.

Retail traders linked Pavlovski’s appearance to the possibility of future federal cloud-computing opportunities for the company.

A user said, "Rumble is all around the UFC ring tonight for the Freedom 250, is this just sponsored or is this a hint to by now?”

Another user said, “Given how close the company is to the Trump administration AND Vice President JD Vance having 10% of his stock portfolio in RUM, its not hard to see that someone knows something. Perhaps a US government CLOUD CONTRACT or with one of the big AI companies now that we have 9 DATA CENTERS, 22k $NVDA GPUs and 300k CPUS.”

A third user said, “I'm not sure how IREN which owns 23,000 GPUs and is valued at $16 billion when Rumble, which is about to acquire Northern Data AG for $1.1 billion (with the help of majority owner Tether - 54%) and also owns 24,000 GPUs is still valued at $2 billion.”

RUM stock has gained over 13% year-to-date.

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