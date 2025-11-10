The partnership establishes a shared framework between Rubrik and AWS to provide customers with secure, scalable cybersecurity solutions.

Rubrik’s Preemptive Recovery Engine lies at the center of the collaboration.

The initiative will deploy AWS’s generative AI service, Amazon Bedrock.

Following the agreement, Rubrik’s stock rose by over 3% by Monday mid-morning.

Rubrik Inc. (RBRK) announced a new strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Monday, aimed at strengthening data resilience and pushing the secure adoption of artificial intelligence across cloud environments.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The partnership establishes a shared framework between Rubrik and AWS, providing customers with secure and scalable cybersecurity solutions.

Enhancing Cyber Recovery With AI, Automation

Rubrik’s Preemptive Recovery Engine lies at the center of the collaboration. Unlike traditional backup systems, the engine initiates the recovery process before a cyber incident occurs.

“By deepening our collaboration with AWS, Rubrik helps organizations keep data and systems running before, during, and after cyber threats.” -Mike Tornincasa, Chief Business Officer, Rubrik

“Combining Rubrik’s Preemptive Recovery Engine with the built-in security of AWS enables customers to adopt proactive cyber resilience, scale AI safely, automatically find sensitive data, and identify clean recovery points during attacks,”Tornincasa stated.

Rubrik’s stock traded over 3% higher by Monday mid-morning. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘neutral’ territory amid ‘low’ message volume levels.

RBRK’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:20 a.m. ET on Nov. 10, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Secure AI Development

The collaboration will deploy AWS’s generative AI service, Amazon Bedrock, to support enterprises transitioning from reactive crisis management to proactive security.

By identifying clean recovery points in advance, organizations can minimize downtime and recover faster from attacks such as ransomware or data compromise. Through this partnership, Rubrik aims to make AI adoption safer and more resilient in the face of emerging cloud-native threats.

The cybersecurity provider is scheduled to report third-quarter earnings on December 4. Analysts expect the company to report revenue of $320.19 million and a loss per share (EPS) of $ 0.17, according to Fiscal AI data.

RBRK stock has gained over 16% in 2025 and over 71% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<