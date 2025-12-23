Spain’s order with Raytheon for four Patriot systems will include radars, launchers, command-and-control stations, and training equipment.

Raytheon, an RTX Corp. (RTX) business unit, has won a $1.7 billion contract to supply four Patriot air and missile defense systems to Spain, the company said on Tuesday.

The contract marks Spain’s largest Patriot order to date and will include radars, launchers, command-and-control stations, and training equipment. Shares of RTX were up nearly 1% on Tuesday morning at the time of writing.

Patriot, short for Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target, is used in air defense strategies in 19 countries, the company said. It is a ground-based air and missile defense system used to defend against long-range cruise missiles, tactical ballistic missiles, and other air threats.

Raytheon has partnered with local defense companies in Spain, including Sener, to secure components like the electro-mechanical control system used in the GEM-T missile as part of Patriot’s global supply chain network. "Modernizing air and missile defense is vital to Spain's security and sovereignty. Raytheon's work with the Spanish government and local industry will help ensure readiness against evolving threats," said Pete Bata, senior vice president of Global Patriot at Raytheon.

Spain’s contract comes even as countries like Germany, the Netherlands, and Romania have beefed up orders for Patriot systems in 2025. In November, the U.S. State Department approved the potential sale of Patriots to Ukraine for about $105 million, with RTX being one of the principal contractors.

