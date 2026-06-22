Robinhood shares were up more than 1% during early morning trade, while the company said a portion of the proceeds will be used to offset potential dilution from the notes.

Robinhood plans to expand its private convertible notes offering by an additional $200 million if initial purchasers exercise their option.

The company intends to use about $300 million for share buybacks, while allocating the remaining proceeds toward growth initiatives, acquisitions, and capital spending.

The raise follows Robinhood's strongest month of 2026, with Cantor Fitzgerald recently raising its price target to $110.

Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) edged higher on Monday after the company announced plans to raise $2 billion through a private convertible debt offering.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Robinhood said it expects to use approximately $300 million of the proceeds to repurchase its Class A shares and continue buying back stock under its existing repurchase program. The remaining funds will support general corporate purposes, including organic growth investments, potential acquisitions, and capital expenditures.

The offering could grow to $2.2 billion if initial purchasers exercise an option to acquire an additional $200 million of notes.

HOOD stock was trading at $109 during early morning trade. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around HOOD remained in the 'bullish' zone, while chatter stayed at 'high' levels over the past day.

Latest Capital Raise

Robinhood said the notes will be offered to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A of the Securities Act. The convertible senior notes will mature on Oct. 1, 2029, unless earlier converted, redeemed, or repurchased. The interest rate, conversion price, and other terms will be determined when the offering is priced.

The company said conversions will be settled in cash up to the principal amount of the notes, while any value above that threshold may be paid in cash, shares, or a combination of both at Robinhood's discretion.

Funding Expansion While Limiting Dilution

Robinhood also plans to use a portion of the proceeds to fund capped call transactions, a strategy commonly used alongside convertible debt offerings to offset potential shareholder dilution if the notes are converted into stock.

The raise comes after Robinhood posted its best month of 2026 and recently rallied to a four-month high, with Cantor Fitzgerald lifting its price target to $110 from $100 earlier this month on prediction-market upside.

The financing comes as Robinhood continues expanding beyond its traditional retail brokerage business into wealth management, prediction markets, cryptocurrency services, and institutional products.

Event-contract volume on the platform grew nearly 30-fold over the past year, from $300 million in the first quarter of 2025 to $8.8 billion in Q1 2026, and CEO Vlad Tenev has called the company "at the early stages of a prediction market supercycle".

Read also: Michael Saylor's Strategy Cuts Weekly Bitcoin Purchases By Two-Thirds — Builds $1.4B Liquidity Cushion

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<