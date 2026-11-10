Longer term, Rocket Lab wants half of Neutron’s capacity for its own services and sees potential Neutron non-GAAP gross margins above 50%.

Rocket Lab booked eight Neutron missions worth over $515 million, bringing its backlog to 16 launches.

Neutron's base pricing rose to $70 million from $55 million, with new slots stretching into the 2030s.

Rocket Lab expects further Electron and HASTE price increases.

Shares of Rocket Lab (RKLB) tumbled over 7% overnight late Monday after the company reported a wider-than-expected third-quarter loss, even as Neutron’s base launch price rose to $70 million and its next available slots stretched into the 2030s.

RKLB stock jumped 11% on Monday, logging its second straight day of gains.

RKLB Sees More Pricing Power In Neutron

Rocket Lab booked eight Neutron missions worth more than $515 million in Q3, lifting its backlog to 16 launches before the rocket’s debut. Several missions sold at the new $70 million base price, up from $55 million.

ICEYE booked three launches beginning in late 2028, Muon Space secured two in 2029 and 2030, and Starcloud reserved one in 2029 for its orbital data center plans. Other bookings include Kepler Communications and the Space Force’s Space-Based Airborne Moving Target Indicator program.

“We could have actually booked more launches in Q3 for Neutron than we did, but we actually chose to go for higher ASP and lower volume,” CFO Adam Spice said. He added that the $70 million pricing is already reflected in signed contracts and sees room for further increases.

RKLB CEO Won’t Put Another Date On Neutron

Neutron’s debut moved to no earlier than 2027 after defects were found in its first-stage tank’s forward dome. A replacement is ready for assembly, but qualification tests remain. “Really, until that tank is through the gauntlet of all of its testing, I just don't want to be continually wrong,” CEO Peter Beck said, declining to name a launch month or quarter.

The second stage has reached Launch Complex 3, the thrust module is on the launch mount, and engine work continues. Beck said overwhelming demand is pushing Rocket Lab to accelerate its planned one-three-five launch ramp.

Separately, the Department of War’s Office of Strategic Capital announced a $150 million conditional loan commitment for manufacturing, recovery vessels and faster turnaround. Spice estimated pricing at about SOFR plus 100 basis points.

RKLB Q3 Review

Rocket Lab reported a $0.12 loss per share, wider than the expected $0.07 loss. Revenue, however, jumped 73% to $267.83 million, beating the $257.18 million consensus and setting a sixth straight quarterly record.

Space Systems generated $214.8 million and Launch Services $53.1 million. Backlog climbed 52% from Q2 to $3.57 billion, with $1.17 billion expected to become revenue within 12 months.

The Q4 sales outlook also beat expectations. Rocket Lab guided to $270 million to $290 million, above the $265.42 million consensus. Stronger launch revenue is expected to be partly offset by lower Space Systems revenue, with solar and satellite platforms coming off a strong Q3.

Electron And HASTE Join Pricing Upswing

Rocket Lab signed about $1 billion in contracts for 54 launches in Q3, lifting its launch backlog to 117 missions. Record bulk orders included 18 HASTE missions and 20 Electron flights for Synspective. “I think you're going to see price increases across Electron and HASTE,” Spice said.

The company produces one rocket every eight work days. Electron was nearing its 100th launch, with reported reliability of 96% across 99 missions, as tighter rideshare availability supported demand. HASTE could account for about 25% of small dedicated launches in 2027, depending on customer readiness. Two Alaska pads remain on track for launches that year.

When asked about AST SpaceMobile’s rocket plans, Beck welcomed more capacity: “And in many respects, we are rooting for everybody because even when we bring Neutron to market, it is not going to satisfy the demand that is required.”

Rocket Lab Reserves Capacity For Own Space Ambitions

Rocket Lab ended Q3 with $4.7 billion in liquidity and fully financed its pending Iridium acquisition, allowing it to cancel a $3.6 billion bridge commitment. Longer term, Rocket Lab wants half of Neutron’s capacity for its own services, with customer launches dominating initially.

“We expect to have many, not just Iridium, but other things. So, reserving that capacity now is just prudent,” Beck said. He backed smaller defense data centers in orbit but questioned larger deployments: “I think there needs to be some major technological advances to unlock the economics.”

Neutron’s 13,000-kilogram capacity was chosen partly for human spaceflight. Asked about a larger rocket, Beck said: “Oh, man, I don't want to build another rocket. I think two is enough for any person.” Spice sees longer-term Neutron non-GAAP gross margins above 50%, although fleet spending could delay cash generation. Rocket Lab also reserved for financial losses on its second flight.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About RKLB?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for RKLB jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ levels a day ago amid a 1,494% surge in 24-hour message volumes.

RKLB sentiment and message volume as of November 9 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “Earnings were solid. They were honest with investors and landed funding contract with department or war.”

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Another bullish user said, “$RKLB The Neutorn will be a do all, serve all versatile medium rocket that will serve moon, and Mars missions, mega constellation missions, space station resupply, and manned missions in due time.”

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RKLB stock has declined 16% year-to-date.

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