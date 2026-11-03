Citizens expects Neutron’s debut in late fiscal second-quarter 2027 but says the delay leaves its investment case intact.

CFO Adam Spice and director Nina Armagno outlined combined sales of $8.27 million under previously adopted trading plans.

Electron completed its 99th flight and tenth successful iQPS mission, with eight more iQPS launches booked through 2030.

Rocket Lab highlighted its national security capabilities ahead of Brad Clevenger’s appearance with Senator Kevin Cramer.

Shares of Rocket Lab (RKLB) rose 1% in overnight trading late Monday despite CFO Adam Spice’s proposed $7.7 million share sale, as Citizens maintained a price target implying more than 70% upside despite Neutron’s delayed debut.

RKLB stock fell 5% on Monday to $52.07, logging its second straight session in the red.

New Insider Sale Plans Total $8.3M

Spice’s Monday filing outlined plans to sell 140,157 shares worth about $7.67 million after an option exercise the same day. The proposed sale falls under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on June 3, 2026.

The filing also listed five sales totaling more than $23 million over the preceding three months. These included sales of 140,157 shares each on Oct.1 and Sept.2, which generated $9.93 million and $8.78 million, respectively.

Separately, Director Nina Armagno proposed selling 10,926 shares worth about $598,000, bringing the combined planned sales to $8.27 million. Her shares came from restricted stock units acquired on Oct.30, and her notice cited a trading plan adopted on Sept.19, 2025. She reported no sales during the preceding three months.

Neutron Delay Leaves Citizens’ Bull Case Intact

Citizens reiterated a ‘Market Outperform’ rating and $90 price target on Rocket Lab, implying a 72% upside from current levels. The brokerage firm now expects Neutron’s first launch in late fiscal second-quarter 2027 and has pushed its projected launch ramp back by a year.

The firm views the delay as a timing setback that leaves its broader investment case intact, with Rocket Lab using the extra time to bring forward Neutron upgrades. The pending Iridium acquisition and continued Electron demand also remain intact, Citizens said.

Electron Begins Countdown To Flight 100

Electron’s latest mission reinforced the demand Citizens highlighted, taking Rocket Lab within one flight of its 100th Electron launch.

“The Sea God Surveys” successfully deployed a QPS-SAR satellite for Japan-based Earth-imaging company iQPS. It marked Electron’s 99th flight, Rocket Lab’s 20th mission of 2026 and its tenth launch for iQPS, maintaining a perfect success record across those ten customer missions. “It took us seven years to reach 50. Now, just two years later, we’re closing in on 100,” Rocket Lab said on X.

The company later confirmed that iQPS had established contact with the satellite. “We are proud to be the primary launcher for the Japan-based Earth imaging company's commercial synthetic aperture radar (SAR) constellation,” Rocket Lab said. “Up next: Our 100th Electron launch.”

Eight more dedicated Electron launches are booked to complete iQPS’s constellation by 2030.

Rocket Lab’s Defense Role In Spotlight

Rocket Lab also highlighted its defense capabilities ahead of the Space Operations Summit in Grand Forks on Wednesday, where Brad Clevenger, president of Rocket Lab USA and head of its Space Systems business, will join Senator Kevin Cramer.

“Strengthening national security in space relies on responsive launch and reliable spacecraft. We're proud to deliver both,” the company said on X. Meanwhile, Cramer said: “Companies like Rocket Lab are playing an important role in strengthening our national security in space.”

How Do Retail Traders Feel About RKLB?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for RKLB slipped to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ levels a week ago amid nearly an 850% surge in 24-hour message volumes.

RKLB sentiment and message volume as of November 2 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “The selloff is largely about broader market conditions, not RKLB specifically,” suggesting traders to “take advantage of the pullback and deploy capital.”

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Another user said, “$RKLB mission success means nothing anymore it's all about neutron and that's at least a year away”

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RKLB stock has declined 25% year-to-date.

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