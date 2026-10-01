The deal lifts Synspective’s total Electron bookings to 47 missions and Rocket Lab’s overall launch backlog beyond 100.

The new missions will launch 20 StriX radar satellites from New Zealand annually between 2028 and 2031.

Rocket Lab’s latest mission delivered Synspective’s 13th satellite, marking Electron’s 97th launch and its 18th of 2026.

Iridium shareholders recently approved Rocket Lab’s takeover with 99.6% of votes cast in favor.

Shares of Rocket Lab (RKLB) jumped 3% in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the company signed a 20-launch agreement with Synspective, securing the largest commercial Electron contract in its history.

RKLB stock jumped 9% in September, logging its best month since May. Shares closed Wednesday’s regular session nearly flat at $69.68.

Rocket Lab Secures Record 20-Launch Deal

Rocket Lab will launch 20 StriX synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites into sun-synchronous orbit from Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand. The missions are scheduled annually from 2028 through 2031. The agreement supports Synspective’s goal of building a satellite constellation capable of imaging any location on Earth within hours, day or night and through any weather conditions.

“When constellation builders want control over their destiny, they come to Rocket Lab,” founder and CEO Sir Peter Beck said. Beck called Synspective one of Electron’s earliest customers, saying the partnership has demonstrated how tailored, dedicated launches can help operators scale small satellite constellations.

“Signing twenty launches in a single deal is a massive vote of confidence not just in Electron, but in the launch cadence, mission reliability, and orbital precision that Rocket Lab consistently delivers,” he said.

The deal with the Tokyo-based Earth observation company brings its total Electron bookings to 47 missions, the most of any Rocket Lab launch customer. Financial terms were not disclosed. It also pushes Rocket Lab’s overall launch backlog beyond 100 missions.

Electron Logs Its 18th Launch Of 2026

The new contract comes after Rocket Lab’s successful deployment of Synspective’s 13th StriX satellite last week. The “Owlright Owlright Owlright” mission launched from New Zealand on Saturday, placing the satellite into a 559-kilometer low Earth orbit. It marked Rocket Lab’s 97th Electron mission and its 18th launch of 2026.

Rocket Lab said it has successfully deployed all 13 StriX satellites across the partnership, maintaining a 100% mission success record for those launches. After the mission, the company said another 14 Synspective launches remained scheduled to deliver the rest of the constellation by the end of the decade.

Iridium Shareholders Back RKLB Takeover

The launch agreement comes as Rocket Lab advances its acquisition of Iridium Communications, which provides global satellite communications and other services.

Iridium shareholders approved the merger agreement last week, with approximately 99.6% of votes cast supporting the transaction. Those votes represented about 81% of outstanding shares entitled to vote. Beck said the approval brings the companies closer to combining Iridium’s global network, spectrum and operating experience with Rocket Lab’s launch and space systems capabilities. He called the proposed combination a step toward creating a “next-generation space powerhouse.”

Under the deal terms, Iridium shareholders will receive $27.00 in cash and Rocket Lab shares for each Iridium share held at closing. The stock component will be calculated using an exchange ratio subject to a collar, with the transaction carrying a notional value of $54 per Iridium share. The acquisition is expected to close by mid-2027.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About RKLB?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for RKLB slipped to ‘neutral’ from ‘extremely bullish’ levels a week ago amid ‘normal’ message volume.

RKLB sentiment and message volume as of September 30 | Source: Stocktwits

One bullish user said, “$RKLB, what are we thinking after this contract? 60s or 80s”

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Another user said, “$RKLB what do we think the price is gonna be in 2031 when they finish those missions? $1000?”

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RKLB stock has declined 0.1% year-to-date.

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