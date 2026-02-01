The company said in a post on social media platform X that it will share details pertaining to the vehicle’s pricing, options, and more on March 12.

EV startup Rivian Automotive (RIVN) said on Tuesday that the company is gearing up to share more details on its upcoming R2 SUV on March 12.

Shares of the company rose 4% at the time of writing.

Expected Price Point

Rivian plans to manufacture the R2 at Illinois initially, with the Georgia plant providing additional capacity once it is online.

Rivian’s current R1 offerings—the R1T truck and the R1S SUV—are both priced above $70,000 making them higher-end offerings. The R2 is expected to push the company into the mass market EV segment.

Upcoming Earnings Announcement

Rivian is slated to announce its fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday and Wall Street, on average, expects the company to report quarterly revenue of $1.26 billion, below the $1.73 billion reported in the corresponding quarter of last year, owing to a drop in vehicle delivery numbers in the period.

Loss per share is expected to come in at $0.67, compared to the loss of $0.47 recorded in Q4 2025.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around RIVN stock rose from ‘bearish’ to ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume increased from ‘normal’ to ‘high’ levels.

RIVN stock has gained 18% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.