Rivian is set to report third-quarter results on Tuesday after market close, with analysts expecting revenue of about $1.5 billion and a narrower quarterly loss.

Rivian is set to report third-quarter results on Tuesday after market close, with analysts expecting revenue of about $1.5 billion and a narrower quarterly loss.

The company has cut roughly 6% of its workforce in recent months to preserve cash as demand softens and federal EV incentives wind down.

Investors will be watching for updates on delivery guidance, margin improvement, and the timeline for the upcoming R2 midsize SUV launch in 2026.

Rivian Automotive Inc. was among the five most trending stocks on Stocktwits on Monday as traders geared up for its third-quarter earnings report on Tuesday after market close, looking for an update on its cost-savings plan, delivery forecasts and the launch of its next EV SUV, the R2.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Earnings Preview

Koyfin analysts expect Rivian to report revenue of $1.51 billion, up 16% year over year. The company is expected to report a GAAP loss of $0.86 per share, narrower than the $0.97 loss a year ago. Its adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be $567.9 million, improving from $667 million in the prior quarter, while its EBIT loss is forecast to narrow to $974 million from $1.1 billion.

Layoffs Signal Cash Preservation Push

Rivian said in October that it had laid off about 600 employees, or 4.5% of its workforce, as part of a cost-cutting effort to preserve cash amid waning demand for electric vehicles. CEO R.J. Scaringe said the layoffs were part of an effort to “profitably scale” the business before the launch of the R2.

The October cuts followed a 1.5% layoff in September, both aimed at reducing costs as Rivian and other EV makers contend with weaker consumer incentives and the expiration of the $7,500 U.S. federal EV tax credit. The policy change has also delayed around $100 million in compliance credit revenue, adding further strain on the company’s financials.

Deliveries Rise, Guidance Tightens

Rivian delivered 13,201 vehicles in the third quarter, up 32% year-over-year, but narrowed its full-year guidance to 41,500–43,500 units, from as many as 46,000 previously.

Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating with a $15 price target, noting that investors will watch closely for commentary on “volumes, margins, vertical integration, cash burn, and the supply chain,” according to a Benzinga report.

R2 SUV Progress

Rivian’s future R2 midsize SUV will be a major driver of the company’s growth. The all-electric SUV will have an estimated starting price of about $45,000 and is set to launch in the first half of 2026.

In July, Rivian confirmed that it will build the R2 at its existing factory in Normal, Ill. The plant currently makes the R1T pickup and the R1S SUV.

The company said that construction had advanced on a 1.1 million-square-foot expansion at the Normal factory to add a new body shop, paint shop and battery facility. After the expansion, capacity will increase to 215,000 vehicles a year. Rivian said the project remains on schedule despite winter weather challenges.

The company in October also agreed to pay $250 million to settle a 2022 securities class-action lawsuit, saying the decision allows it to “focus resources on the R2 launch” and upcoming product initiatives.

Stocktwits Users Eye R2 Progress

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Rivian was ‘neutral’ amid a 62% jump in 24-hour message volume.

RIVN sentiment and message volume as of November 3 | Source: Stocktwits

One user wondered whether the upcoming R2 launch might leave the company’s first-generation R1S and R1T models behind without future software updates.

Another said they had tempered expectations for Rivian’s results, expecting the stock to remain rangebound until R2 enters full production. A third user expressed hope that profits would improve and that Rivian might announce the start of R2 production.

Rivian’s stock has declined 0.8% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<