U.S. equities gained in Wednesday’s midday trade after the ADP payrolls report showed jobs in the private sector had returned to growth in September, after two months of declines.

U.S. companies added 42,000 jobs in October, after declining by 29,000 in September and by 3,000 in August. The October payroll gain surpassed Wall Street expectations of an addition of 22,000 jobs during the month.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S&P 500 index, was up 0.6% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which mirrors the Nasdaq 100 index, rose 0.72%. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA), which tracks the Dow Jones Industrial Average, gained 0.47%.

Here are the top stocks making the biggest moves in Wednesday’s midday trade:

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Rivian shares were up nearly 20% in Wednesday’s midday session after the company’s third-quarter (Q3) results came in better than expected. Rivian reported a loss of $0.65 per share, compared to an estimated loss of $0.74 per share, according to Stocktwits data. Its revenue came in at $1.56 billion, compared to an estimated $1.51 billion. Rivian also announced an AI robotics spinoff, Mind Robotics, with $110 million in seed funding.

RIVN stock is up 12% year-to-date.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND)

Lemonade shares soared over 30% on Wednesday after the company raised its annual revenue forecast and its Q3 results beat Wall Street expectations. Lemonade expects 2025 revenue between $727 million and $732 million, up from its previous forecast of $710 million to $715 million. It reported a loss of $0.51 per share in Q3 on revenue of $194.5 million, compared to an expected loss of $0.7 per share on revenue of $184.9 million, according to Stocktwits data.

LMND stock is up 108% year-to-date.

Unity Software Inc. (U)

Unity shares were up nearly 10% in Wednesday’s midday trade after the company’s Q3 earnings beat expectations. Unity reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.2 on revenue of $470.6 million, compared to analyst estimates of an EPS of $0.18 on revenue of $450.1 million, according to Stocktwits data.

U stock is up 75% year-to-date.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS)

Pinterest shares were down more than 22% in Wednesday’s midday session after the company reported a mixed Q3 performance. Pinterest reported an EPS of $0.38, compared to an estimated EPS of $ 0.40, while its revenue of $1.05 billion was in line with expectations.

PINS stock is down 11% year-to-date.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP)

Solid Power shares were up nearly 55% in Wednesday’s midday trade after the company’s Q3 results beat Wall Street expectations. Solid Power reported a loss of $0.14 per share, compared to an estimated loss of $0.17 per share, according to Stocktwits data. Its revenue came in at $4.56 million, compared to an estimated $3.5 million. Solid Power also announced a collaboration with Samsung SDI and BMW to develop all-solid-state batteries.

SLDP stock is up 362% year-to-date.

