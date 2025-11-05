CEO R.J. Scaringe said Mind Robotics will design AI-driven robotic systems trained on Rivian’s factory data to improve efficiency and logistics across industrial settings.

CEO R.J. Scaringe said Mind Robotics will design AI-driven robotic systems trained on Rivian’s factory data to improve efficiency and logistics across industrial settings.

The venture, Rivian’s second spinoff this year, follows micromobility unit ALSO and marks a deeper push into automation and data-centric manufacturing.

Mind Robotics’ $110 million seed round was funded by external investors, with Rivian retaining a shareholding.

Rivian Automotive Inc. said it has launched Mind Robotics, a new standalone company focused on AI-enabled robotics for manufacturing and industrial applications, according to its third-quarter (Q3) shareholder letter and earnings call on Tuesday.

Industrial AI Focus

CEO R.J. Scaringe said the new venture reflects Rivian’s effort to “develop products and robotic solutions that allow us to run and operate our manufacturing plants more efficiently.” Mind Robotics will use data from Rivian’s existing facilities to train robotic platforms on high-dexterity manufacturing and logistics operations. The company has raised $110 million in seed funding from external investors, with Rivian retaining a shareholding and close partnership.

Scaringe said the move positions Rivian to “have direct control and direct influence over the design and development of advanced AI robotics” for industrial use.

Why It Matters

Mind Robotics is Rivian’s second spinoff in 2025, following its micromobility venture, ALSO, which the company spun out earlier this year while keeping a 40.6% minority stake. Rivian said both ventures leverage its in-house technology base and AI capabilities to extend innovation beyond electric vehicles.

AI Integration Across Operations

Scaringe said Rivian sees growing synergies between its autonomous driving systems and physical AI, as it continues to expand its autonomy platform and vertically integrated software. The company plans to elaborate on these efforts during its Autonomy & AI Day on Dec.11.

Rivian described Mind Robotics in its shareholder letter as focusing on “the advancement of industrial AI to reshape how physical-world businesses operate and leverage Rivian operations data as the foundation for a robotics data flywheel,” adding that it sees potential for AI-enabled robotics to support a wide range of industrial applications.

