Shares of Revvity Inc. (RVTY) rallied over 6% in Monday’s pre-market session after the company reported upbeat first-quarter earnings and raised its revenue guidance for the full year.

Revvity provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise, and services, serving customers across the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, diagnostic labs, academia, and governments.

The company’s revenue rose 2% year-over-year (YoY) to $664.76 million, beating a Street estimate of $662.3 million. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) stood at $1.01, exceeding a projection of $0.96.

Net income surged 62% YoY to $42.24 million during the quarter.

For the full year 2025, Revvity raised its revenue guidance to a range of $2.83 billion to $2.87 billion to reflect recent changes in foreign currency exchange rates. It also reaffirmed its organic growth guidance of 3% to 5% and adjusted EPS guidance of $4.90 to $5.00.

The company reported a marginal uptick in its first-quarter (Q1) revenue to $340 million from its Life Sciences segment, compared to $337 million in the same quarter a year ago. Adjusted operating income rose to $106 million from $101 million in the prior-year period.

Meanwhile, the Diagnostics segment saw its Q1 revenue rise 3% to $324 million during the quarter. Adjusted operating income and operating profit margin declined marginally to $74 million and 22.8%, respectively.

CEO Prahlad Singh highlighted that the company’s Q1 performance positions it well for the remainder of the year as it continues to adapt to an evolving macroeconomic backdrop.

Last week, the board declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share of common stock, payable on August 8, 2025, to all shareholders of record at the close of business on July 18, 2025.

Revvity shares have declined by over 15% in 2025 and more than 10% in the past 12 months.

