Revance Therapeutics Stock Plummets To 4-Month Low As Crown Labs Halves Takeover Offer: Retail Fumes

The price cut follows a notice received by Revance in September alleging violations of an exclusive distribution agreement with Teoxane.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Plummets To 4-Month Low As Crown Labs Halves Takeover Offer: Retail Fumes
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 9, 2024, 10:41 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 9, 2024, 10:41 PM IST

Shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc. plummeted over 20% to a four-month low Monday after private skincare firm Crown Laboratories drastically reduced its takeover offer.

Crown will now acquire Revance in an all-cash deal valued at $3.10 per share, down from the initial August agreement of $6.66 per share. 

The revised deal, worth about $325 million in total equity, marks an 18.9% discount to Revance’s Dec. 6 closing price. 

The acquisition will make Revance a private company, with the deal expected to close in the first quarter of 2025.

The price cut follows a notice received by Revance in September alleging violations of an exclusive distribution agreement with Teoxane. 

Both companies acknowledged that these violations could significantly impact Revance’s profitability and cash flows, prompting the adjustment.

Screenshot 2024-12-09 at 11.31.10 AM.png RVNC sentiment and message volume on Dec. 9 as of 11:30 am ET | source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned sharply bearish, accompanied by ‘extremely high’ message volume as investors expressed frustration. 

Posts highlighted disappointment with the slashed valuation and uncertainty about Revance’s future.

Revance, known for its anti-wrinkle injections, has faced a challenging year, with shares down 56.5% so far this year.

For updates and corrections email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Amazon Stock Hits Fresh Record High On Shareholders Call To Add Bitcoin To $88 Billion Treasury: Retail Onboard

Amazon Stock Hits Fresh Record High On Shareholders Call To Add Bitcoin To $88 Billion Treasury: Retail Onboard

SoFi Stock Slides After BofA Downgrade Over Valuation Concerns: Retail Goes Contrarian

SoFi Stock Slides After BofA Downgrade Over Valuation Concerns: Retail Goes Contrarian

Rent The Runway Stock Down After Earnings Miss: Retail’s Cautious

Rent The Runway Stock Down After Earnings Miss: Retail’s Cautious

Tesla Stock Breaks $400 Before Pullback Amid Price-Target Hike, Cheaper ‘Model Q’ Launch Report: Retail Stays Guarded

Tesla Stock Breaks $400 Before Pullback Amid Price-Target Hike, Cheaper ‘Model Q’ Launch Report: Retail Stays Guarded

Dow Stock Rebounds On $2.4B Deal With Macquarie: Retail Optimistic

Dow Stock Rebounds On $2.4B Deal With Macquarie: Retail Optimistic

Recent Stories

Amazon Stock Hits Fresh Record High On Shareholders Call To Add Bitcoin To $88 Billion Treasury: Retail Onboard

Amazon Stock Hits Fresh Record High On Shareholders Call To Add Bitcoin To $88 Billion Treasury: Retail Onboard

SoFi Stock Slides After BofA Downgrade Over Valuation Concerns: Retail Goes Contrarian

SoFi Stock Slides After BofA Downgrade Over Valuation Concerns: Retail Goes Contrarian

Rent The Runway Stock Down After Earnings Miss: Retail’s Cautious

Rent The Runway Stock Down After Earnings Miss: Retail’s Cautious

Tesla Stock Breaks $400 Before Pullback Amid Price-Target Hike, Cheaper ‘Model Q’ Launch Report: Retail Stays Guarded

Tesla Stock Breaks $400 Before Pullback Amid Price-Target Hike, Cheaper ‘Model Q’ Launch Report: Retail Stays Guarded

Dow Stock Rebounds On $2.4B Deal With Macquarie: Retail Optimistic

Dow Stock Rebounds On $2.4B Deal With Macquarie: Retail Optimistic

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon