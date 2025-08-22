Analysts expect the retail store chain to report a 5.4% increase in second-quarter revenue, its best growth rate since Q4 2024.

Retail traders on the Stockwits platform were bullish ahead of the BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings' quarterly results, set to be released before the market opens on Friday.

The momentum is partly driven by steady quarterly earnings from bellwether Walmart earlier this week, which signaled that consumer spending on groceries and household items held firm.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for BJ's climbed a few notches in the 'extremely bullish' zone (93/100), with user comments forecasting decent results and stock upside.

BJ’s shares were nearly 1% higher in premarket trading, after closing 1% lower in Thursday’s session.

In a recent note, Evercore ISI stated that there is a risk that the wholesale club chain might soften its profit forecast, and growth rates would be better in the second half of the year. The research firm added BJ's to its "Tactical Outperform" list, a collection of stocks with near-term upside potential.

Gordon Haskett, on the other hand, cut its rating on the company's shares to 'Hold' from 'Buy', citing the recent rally. Although the shares have declined 11% from a recent high in May, they are still up 19% year-to-date.

BJ's raised its annual membership fees in January, the first hike in seven years.

Analysts expect BJ's to report a 5.4% increase in revenue in the second quarter, its best growth rate since Q4 2024, according to estimates from Koyfin. Adjusted earnings growth is seen as flat, compared to 34% growth in Q1 2026.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<