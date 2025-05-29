The company reported a 19% increase in subscription services revenue to $634.8 million and confirmed it had surpassed its 2025 revenue run rate goal of $3 billion.

Retail chatter around Veeva Systems spiked Wednesday after shares of the cloud software company for the life sciences industry rose in after-hours trading, following a first-quarter (Q1) earnings report that exceeded Wall Street estimates with a strong fiscal 2026 outlook.

Veeva Systems shares closed down 1.5% at $234.49 on Wednesday, but surged 16.4% to $273 in after-hours trading.

Non-GAAP earnings per share for Q1 reached $1.97, which exceeded the $1.74 consensus.

The firm's total revenue was $759 million, 17% higher than a year earlier and exceeding the Street's prediction of $728.4 million.

Subscription services revenue grew by 19% to $634.8 million.

GAAP operating income reached $233.7 million, up 51%, while non-GAAP operating income reached $349.9 million, with a 34% improvement.

The company posted a net income of $228.2 million, representing a 41% increase from a year earlier, and reported a non-GAAP net income of $327.8 million.

While CEO Peter Gassner called it the "best first quarter ever," CFO Brian Van Wagener confirmed the company had surpassed its 2025 revenue run rate goal of $3 billion.

Wagener said Veeva is progressing toward doubling that figure by 2030.

The company's revenue forecast for fiscal 2026 now stands at $3.09 billion to $3.1 billion, exceeding the consensus of $3.05 billion.

Veeva expects non-GAAP EPS to hit about $7.63 for fiscal 2026, which exceeds the Street's expectation of $7.30.

The company also projects Q2 revenue between $766 million and $769 million, with non-GAAP EPS ranging from $1.89 to $1.90, which exceeds consensus estimates of $750.3 million in revenue and $1.79 in EPS.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘extremely bullish’ amid a 4,700% surge in 24-hour message volume.

One user anticipated a rally toward $290, while another expressed optimism for a post-earnings move into the $290–$310 range.

The stock has risen 11.4% so far in 2025.

