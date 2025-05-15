The stock closed up 20% on Wednesday, driven by promising patient outcomes and no reported adverse events for its Pediatric Peeling Skin Syndrome (PSS) drug, with further treatment and evaluations planned.

Shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals saw increased retail chatter on Wednesday after the company announced positive initial clinical data from its ongoing investigational new drug Pediatric Peeling Skin Syndrome (PSS) study evaluating QRX003.

Twelve weeks of treatment produced a clear improvement in the patient's skin condition compared to initial baseline measurements.

The stock closed at $7.65 on Wednesday, rising 20.3% during the day, but slipped 8% to $7.04 in after-hours trading.

Clinical endpoints such as The Investigator's Global Assessment (IGA), Modified Ichthyosis Area Severity Index (M-IASI), and Children's Dermatology Life Quality Index (CDLQI) showed positive changes.

The patient's IGA score changed from severe to mild, M-IASI decreased from 36 to 12, and CDLQI, the quality of life measure, fell from 19 to 11. The study reported no adverse events while administering QRX003 to patients.

Quoin will extend the patient's treatment while performing additional clinical evaluations after 24 weeks of therapy.

The firm continues to progress QRX003 through late-stage clinical trials targeting Netherton Syndrome, another uncommon skin condition.

Peeling Skin Syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that manifests through excessive outer skin shedding, leading to persistent pain and itching.

Without any existing approved treatments, the promising results from QRX003 trials suggest its potential importance if future studies confirm the positive outcomes.

CEO Michael Myers stressed the clinical importance of observed improvements and pointed out QRX003's potential to become the first approved therapy for PSS, noting plans to expand the study internationally.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘extremely bullish’ amid a 2,314% surge in 24-hour message volume.

One user noted that some investors with less conviction tend to sell just before market close, expressing hope that the stock would open at $20.

Another user highlighted the stock’s potential for rapid movement due to its very low float and recent positive news.

The stock has declined 67.5% so far in 2025.

