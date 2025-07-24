Multiple developments around the company, including two deals this week, and the completion of the nuclear readiness assessment of Phase 1 of Aurora powerhouse have propelled the Oklo stock to new highs.

Oklo stock jumped to a new all-time high on Thursday, surging more than 14% before paring some of the gains, after the company announced a deal with Vertiv to co-develop advanced power and thermal management solutions.

These are tailored specifically for hyperscale and colocation data centers, powered by steam and electricity from Oklo's advanced nuclear power plants.

On Wednesday, Oklo announced a deal with Liberty Energy to develop an integrated solution for data center applications.

“This collaboration gives large-scale power users a turnkey alternative that integrates generation, backup, grid interaction, and optimization, all through a single provider,” said Oklo CEO Jacob DeWitte.

Earlier last week, the company announced the completion of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s pre-application readiness assessment for the first phase of the combined license application for its Aurora powerhouse at the Idaho National Laboratory.

CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ host Jim Cramer had earlier anticipated that the Oklo stock would begin rising, as demand for power for artificial intelligence-related projects would be fueled by nuclear energy.

He named the stock among those being hyped up by retail investors. Cramer said he expects it to keep running.

“Nuclear is coming back. I’m not going to keep anybody out of Oklo, it is just...too likely that they actually do ok,” he said.

OKLO stock has gained nearly 23% in a month and 255% this year.

