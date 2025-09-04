The company is also raising ₹18,000 crore, preparing a mega Jio IPO, and ramping up investments in renewables and AI.

Reliance Industries shares dipped on Thursday, reflecting short-term profit booking, but it has drawn analysts’ attention, driven by its strong fundamentals, high index weightage, and new bets on AI.

SEBI-registered analyst Deepak Pal believes that RIL stock can move towards ₹1,500 in the coming months.

Technical View

On the technical front, he added that the stock is seeing support at around ₹1,340–₹1,350, and resistance near the 14-day exponential moving average (EMA). For short-term trades, a move above ₹1,390 would extend it higher towards ₹1,430–₹1,440 with support around ₹1,330–₹1,340.

On a medium-term basis, Pal suggests buying on dips to ₹1,330–₹1,350 with a stop-loss at ₹1,300. He could see ₹1,500 over the next two to three months if it continues to trend up.

Pal noted that Reliance has a high index weightage, strong fundamentals, and a good market reputation, which makes it a good medium-term buy despite the recent corrections.

Recent Developments

In recent developments, Reliance is raising ₹18,000 crore ($2.06 billion) via asset-backed securities by mid-September 2025, and its planned Jio IPO in H1 2026 is being seen as a “mega event” with a potential valuation of $128 billion.

The company is also pushing into green energy with major solar and hydrogen investments, and building AI partnerships with Google for infrastructure in Jamnagar and Meta for enterprise AI solutions.

According to Pal, Reliance is strengthening liquidity, unlocking value through the Jio IPO, and investing heavily in renewables and AI. He said these moves provide strong long-term growth visibility, with the IPO and funding as key near-term catalysts.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

Reliance’s stock has risen 12% so far in 2025.

