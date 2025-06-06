Winnebago Industries (WGO) shares dropped 6% on Thursday after the company's preliminary quarterly results highlighted the impact of U.S. tariffs and broader macroeconomic uncertainty on the recreational vehicle (RV) market.

The company expects fiscal third-quarter adjusted earnings to be between $0.75 and $0.85 per share, along with net revenue of $775 million.

The estimates were way below analysts' expectations of $1.31 EPS and $803.5 million in net revenue.

The results "were hampered by growing macroeconomic uncertainty, resulting in worsening consumer sentiment and an increasingly cautious dealer network in the final two months" of Q3, Winnebago CEO Michael Happe said.

Happe noted that the company's Motorhomes division is the most impacted by the headwinds, with the unit's net revenue for the third and fourth quarters now projected to be “significantly lower” than earlier estimates.

Winnebago indicated that there is reduced consumer demand and dealer orders, and the firm is considering reducing shipments, implementing cost-cutting measures, and workforce reductions.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Winnebago improved but remained in the 'bearish' territory as of early Friday. Message volume jumped to 'extremely high' from ‘normal.’

"If [the] current iteration of the tax bill passes, this company will benefit from both bonus depreciation and above the line tax deductibility. Plus, they are 100% American-made."

Winnebago shares are down 31.3% this year.

