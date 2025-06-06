SEBI-registered investment advisor Adarsh Nimborkar noted that the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) policy actions reflect a proactive and growth-supportive approach.

He believes the sharp rate cut and liquidity boost signal a strong push toward reviving domestic demand while ensuring inflation remains controlled.

Lower borrowing costs, easier access to credit, and improving market sentiment are likely to drive both consumer confidence and business expansion.

Nimborkar added that with a neutral stance now in place, the RBI has created space for flexibility in future policy adjustments, depending on domestic and global economic developments.

He has highlighted these four stocks as likely beneficiaries from RBI’s June policy meeting:

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank is expected to see gains from increased loan demand and better credit flow after the CRR cut.

Nimborkar noted that the stock recently broke the major resistance level of ₹1,960 after a long time and is now poised to head toward a new all-time high.

Bajaj Finance

NBFCs are likely to benefit from cheaper refinancing and growing consumer credit demand. He sees the stock approaching its all-time high of ₹9,660. A breakout above this resistance could lead to strong upward momentum.

Tata Motors

Lower auto loan rates may increase vehicle sales, especially in the entry and mid segments. Nimborkar noted that the stock has seen key resistance at ₹735, and support at ₹675.

He added that a breakout above ₹735 could confirm a fresh bullish move.

DLF

Real estate demand will likely rise as home loan EMIs fall, boosting residential sales. The stock broke a long-term downward sloping resistance, with current high at ₹880.

He believes DLF is eyeing a potential breakout toward its all-time high of ₹965.

Nimborkar also flagged the possible impact of these policy moves across sectors:

For borrowers, home, car, and personal loans get cheaper as banks reduce lending rates. This, in turn, improves affordability and access to credit, which could boost consumer demand and corporate borrowing.

For banks and NBFCs, the CRR cut injects more liquidity into the system, boosting their capacity to lend. While it may lead to some margin pressure, that is likely to be offset by higher loan volumes and credit demand.

The stock market has responded positively, with gains in the rate-sensitive sectors such as real estate, banking, auto, and infra. He expects RBI’s liquidity boost and lowered interest rates to support the market momentum.

On the fixed income side, falling bond yields may result in capital gains for investors, especially in debt mutual funds (long-duration and gilt funds).

The policy moves

Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) concluded its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting today and announced several key measures to support the Indian economy amid ongoing global uncertainties.

Repo rate was cut by 50 basis points, from 6.0% to 5.5%. This is the third consecutive rate cut in 2025, totaling a 100 basis points reduction this year.

Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) was cut by 100 basis points, from 4% to 3%. This will inject additional liquidity into the banking system, encouraging lending and credit growth.

And the RBI shifted its monetary stance from ‘accommodative’ to ‘neutral’, signaling a more balanced approach to future policy moves, depending on how inflation and growth evolve.

