Families with new infants now face an additional $400 cost on 11 categories of baby goods, such as bouncers and diaper bags.

The Joint Economic Committee – Minority, a congressional group, has said that President Donald Trump's tariffs have increased the prices of products for new babies by 24%.

The finding, released on Thursday, is based on price changes between April 1, just before Trump announced the so-called "Liberation Day" tariffs on nearly every country, and June 9.

"New parents already have their budgets stretched thin by all the products that they have to buy for their child – the last thing they need is a new tax on babies created by President Trump," committee member Senator Maggie Hassan (Democrat) said in a media release.

Based on prices on Amazon.com (AMZN), the total cost of five everyday baby items, including an infant stroller, car seat, crib, high chair, and baby monitor, increases by 24%, or approximately $98.

That will result in parents of newborns shelling out an additional $875 million in the U.S. this year.

In their recent earnings reports, top retailers have flagged cost pressures from Trump tariffs.

Best Buy (BBY) and Costco (COST) have already raised some prices, while Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) plan to hike prices on certain items.

