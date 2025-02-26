QuickLogic Stock Edges Up On Q4 Profit Beat, CEO's View Of 'Sound' Revenue Growth In 2025: Retail Stays Bullish

Despite the YoY earnings and revenue declines, QuickLogic sounded an optimistic note for 2025. CEO Brian Faith said the company is “well positioned to return to sound revenue growth in 2025.”

Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 26, 2025, 1:00 PM IST

Shares of QuickLogic Corp. (QUIK) edged up nearly 1.7% in after-market trading on Tuesday as the company’s fourth-quarter earnings beat Wall Street estimates, even though revenue came in slightly below expectations.

QuickLogic reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 in Q4, ahead of an estimated $0.03. However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, QuickLogic’s EPS was significantly down from $0.18.

The semiconductor company’s revenue was $5.7 million, lower than the consensus estimates of $6.07 million and a fall from $7.48 million a year earlier.

The California-headquartered company has beaten earnings expectations in three of the last five quarters, while its revenue surpassed estimates only twice during this period.

Despite the earnings and revenue declines, QuickLogic sounded optimistic for 2025. CEO Brian Faith said the company is “well positioned to return to sound revenue growth in 2025.”

The company bagged a $1.1 million embedded field programmable gate array (eFPGA) contract last week. According to The Fly, analysts at Craig-Hallum lowered their price target for the stock to $10 from $12 in November, citing a lack of eFPGA contract wins.

Data from FinChat shows the average price target for the QuickLogic stock is $11.53, which is nearly 75% higher than Tuesday’s closing price.

Three out of the three brokerage recommendations have a ‘Buy’ rating, data showed.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits showed a rise in optimism among investors.

QUIK retail sentiment.jpg QUIK sentiment and message volume February 25, 2025, as of 11 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user called the stock “undervalued.”

However, not everyone is bullish about the stock after it touched a 52-week low during Tuesday’s regular trade before slightly recovering.

QuickLogic stock has had a tumultuous ride recently – it is down nearly 29% despite staging a recovery in January before losing most of those gains.

Its one-year performance shows the stock has lost nearly half of its value.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

