According to a Barron's report, the recent surge in stock prices for companies in the sector is raising concerns about irrational valuations and a potential bubble in the making.

Quantum stocks, including Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT), D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS), IonQ Inc. (IONQ), and Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI), are drawing significant retail investor interest in Thursday’s premarket session as concerns about their high valuations emerge.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Advancements in both quantum hardware and software, along with efforts to build more powerful quantum machines, are sparking excitement among retail investors and market watchers in the quantum computing sector.

According to a Barron's report, the recent surge in stock prices for companies in the sector is raising concerns about irrational valuations and a potential bubble in the making.

The report cited Bank of America, which likens the disruptive potential of quantum technology to fire or electricity, noting its ability to revolutionize everything from pharmaceuticals to logistics. However, for now, the sector’s commercial viability remains far from reality, even as valuations skyrocket, it added.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<