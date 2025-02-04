Quantum BioPharma Stock Soars As Unbuzzd Trial Shows Rapid Fall In Blood Alcohol Levels, Retail Frenzy Ensues

The company said it also led to a 67% reduction in headache severity at four hours and continued to ease cognitive and physical impairment up to eight hours after consumption.

Shares of Quantum BioPharma surged nearly 55% early Tuesday, hitting over a month's high and fueling retail enthusiasm. The stock is also on track for its best session in almost six months.

The rally comes after the company announced the completion of a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial evaluating its dietary supplement, Unbuzzd, for alcohol metabolism.

Key findings include:

Unbuzzd reduced blood alcohol concentration (BAC) over 40% faster within 30 minutes compared to control subjects. This effect persisted throughout the four-hour measurement period.

Participants reported feeling more alert and made fewer cognitive errors just 30 minutes after consuming unbuzzd, with results significantly outperforming placebo.

Effective Hangover Relief: unbuzzd led to a 67% reduction in headache severity at four hours and continued to ease cognitive and physical impairment up to eight hours after consumption.

The formula was well-tolerated, with no reported adverse effects among study participants.

CEO Zeeshan Saeed said, "Consumers now have the benefit of knowing that Unbuzzd can reduce alcohol intoxication, speed blood alcohol reduction, restore mental alertness, and help avoid the worst symptoms of a hangover."

QNTM sentiment and message volume on Feb 4 as of 10:20 am ET | source: Stocktwits

Quantum's stock sentiment on Stocktwits surged to its highest level in a year, with a flood of bullish chatter.

However, some skeptics raised concerns over missing details, such as the blood's phosphate levels and the testing center's name.

Quantum BioPharma has a low float, with just 1.93 million shares outstanding. Trading volume Tuesday morning was nearly 350 times the daily average of 57,300.

The stock's following on Stocktwits has increased by over 13% in the past three months.

Quantum focuses on neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders, including alcohol misuse. Through its subsidiary, Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc., the company is advancing Lucid-MS, a patented compound targeting multiple sclerosis.

Quantum invented Unbuzzd, which sells on Amazon and spun off its over-the-counter version to Celly Nutrition Corp., retaining a 25.71% stake as of June 30, 2024.

The company also earns a 7% royalty on Unbuzzd sales until total payments reach $250 million, after which royalties drop to 3% in perpetuity.

Quantum's stock has lost over 74% over the past 12 months.

