Quantum BioPharma Heads For Best Week Ever — But Most Retail Traders Lament Missing Out On The Surge

The company has attracted heavy attention after its dietary supplement, Unbuzzd, showed that it can reduce blood alcohol concentration rapidly in a clinical trial.

Quantum BioPharma Heads For Best Week Ever — But Most Retail Traders Lament Missing Out On The Surge
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 7, 2025, 7:00 PM IST

Shares of Quantum BioPharma Ltd. slipped premarket Friday, but as of Thursday's close, the stock was on track for a staggering 366% weekly gain.

Despite the rally, a Stocktwits poll revealed that 55% of retail traders missed the move, while 26% said they profited and "crushed it." Meanwhile, 11% reported losing money on the stock.

QNTM rally Stocktwits poll on Feb 7.png QNTM rally Stocktwits poll on Feb 7

The surge followed Tuesday's announcement that Quantum had completed a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial evaluating its dietary supplement, Unbuzzd, for alcohol metabolism.

Key findings showed that Unbuzzd reduced blood alcohol concentration (BAC) over 40% faster within 30 minutes compared to control subjects, with effects lasting throughout the four-hour measurement period. 

The supplement further reduced headache severity by 67% at four hours and continued to ease cognitive and physical impairment up to eight hours after consumption.

Adding to the bullish sentiment, Quantum on Thursday said that Celly Nutrition Corp., the company behind Unbuzzd, has engaged a leading New York investment bank to raise up to $10 million and explore an initial public offering on a major U.S. exchange, pending regulatory approval. 

Quantum retains a 25.71% ownership stake in Celly Nutrition and earns a 7% royalty on Unbuzzd sales until total payments reach $250 million, after which royalties drop to 3% in perpetuity.

In December, Quantum BioPharma announced it had purchased $1 million worth of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as part of its strategic efforts. 

The stock's meteoric rise has driven a surge in retail interest. As of Thursday's close, Stocktwits message volume about Quantum skyrocketed 1,030 times over the past week,, while the company's follower count jumped nearly 19%. 

Sentiment on the platform remains 'extremely bullish' compared to a week ago.

According to Koyfin data, Quantum ended the September quarter with $6.61 million in cash and investments and a total debt of approximately $370,000. 

The stock has gained nearly 18% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Affirms Holdings Stock Surges Premarket After Surprise Profit, Upbeat Q2 Revenue: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Affirms Holdings Stock Surges Premarket After Surprise Profit, Upbeat Q2 Revenue: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Viasat Stock Declines On Q3 Earnings, Revenue Miss: Retail Sentiment Remains Bearish

Viasat Stock Declines On Q3 Earnings, Revenue Miss: Retail Sentiment Remains Bearish

CBOE Global Markets Q4 Earnings Fail To Meet Wall Street Expectations: Retail’s Unimpressed

CBOE Global Markets Q4 Earnings Fail To Meet Wall Street Expectations: Retail’s Unimpressed

Monolithic Power Stock Surges Pre-Market On Q4 Earnings Beat, Record Annual Revenue: Retail Celebrates

Monolithic Power Stock Surges Pre-Market On Q4 Earnings Beat, Record Annual Revenue: Retail Celebrates

Semtech Stock Edges Lower As Baird Trims Price Target On Slower Product Adoption, Nvidia GB200 Superchip Issues: Retail Stays Bearish

Semtech Stock Edges Lower As Baird Trims Price Target On Slower Product Adoption, Nvidia GB200 Superchip Issues: Retail Stays Bearish

Recent Stories

Gautam Adani shares FIRST pictures of son Jeet Adani with Diva Shah; pics go VIRAL [PHOTOS]

Jeet Adani, Diva Shah Wedding: Gautam Adani shares FIRST pictures of son's wedding [PHOTOS]

Affirms Holdings Stock Surges Premarket After Surprise Profit, Upbeat Q2 Revenue: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Affirms Holdings Stock Surges Premarket After Surprise Profit, Upbeat Q2 Revenue: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Viasat Stock Declines On Q3 Earnings, Revenue Miss: Retail Sentiment Remains Bearish

Viasat Stock Declines On Q3 Earnings, Revenue Miss: Retail Sentiment Remains Bearish

CBOE Global Markets Q4 Earnings Fail To Meet Wall Street Expectations: Retail’s Unimpressed

CBOE Global Markets Q4 Earnings Fail To Meet Wall Street Expectations: Retail’s Unimpressed

Monolithic Power Stock Surges Pre-Market On Q4 Earnings Beat, Record Annual Revenue: Retail Celebrates

Monolithic Power Stock Surges Pre-Market On Q4 Earnings Beat, Record Annual Revenue: Retail Celebrates

Recent Videos

Delhi Elections 2025 | News Wrap: AAP Candidate Alleges ₹15 Cr Bribe Offer; Security Tightened

Delhi Elections 2025 | News Wrap: AAP Candidate Alleges ₹15 Cr Bribe Offer; Security Tightened

Video Icon
World News Wrap | Trump Sanctions ICC, Israel's Gaza Plan and More

World News Wrap | Trump Sanctions ICC, Israel's Gaza Plan and More

Video Icon
'Is India This Weak?' Akhilesh Yadav Slams Govt Over 'Inhumane' Deportations of Indians

'Is India This Weak?' Akhilesh Yadav Slams Govt Over 'Inhumane' Deportations of Indians

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Shares Cute Candid Moments with Pet Dogs on Loveyapa Release

Khushi Kapoor Shares Cute Candid Moments with Pet Dogs on Loveyapa Release

Video Icon
COVID-19: 5 Years Later - Where Are We Now?

COVID-19: 5 Years Later - Where Are We Now?

Video Icon