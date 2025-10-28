His comments come after Qualcomm launched new chips on Monday, marking its foray into the AI accelerator space.

Qualcomm (QCOM) is positioning itself to compete in the fast-growing AI data center market, targeting inferencing workloads where enterprises deploy AI models rather than creating them.

CEO Cristiano Amon told CNBC that while Nvidia (NVDA) dominates AI training, Qualcomm sees an opportunity in AI inference, a segment that supports enterprise and consumer applications after AI models are developed. He was speaking at the annual Future Investment Initiative (FII) summit in Riyadh.

“You train on Nvidia, run on Qualcomm,” Amon said, emphasizing that standard software frameworks allow enterprises to deploy models on different hardware without significant barriers. Qualcomm has spent years developing software to support its chips and believes it can create a competitive environment in a space currently supplied by multiple vendors.

“If you have something that is innovative, there's always room for you.” – Christiano Amon, CEO, Qualcomm

