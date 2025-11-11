A rapamycin loading concentration of 4% w/w has been achieved for Quoin’s topical formulation, while an even higher concentration of 5% w/w has been formulated in a dermal patch system, the company said.

Shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals (QNRX) jumped as much as 39% on Tuesday after the company announced that the target loading concentrations for its two topical Rapamycin delivery technologies have been successfully achieved.

Quoin is now looking to move forward with the manufacture of clinical trial batches from at least one of the delivery technologies this quarter. The company is targeting the commencement of clinical testing in the first half of 2026.

