PayPal (PYPL) shares jumped nearly 15% on Tuesday morning after the company raised its annual adjusted profit forecast and announced that it would adopt the Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP) to expand payments and commerce in ChatGPT.

The payments firm said that millions of ChatGPT users will be able to check out instantly using PayPal, and it will support payment processing for merchants leveraging OpenAI Instant Checkout.

“PayPal will also connect its global merchant network to OpenAI, creating a platform for tens of millions of small businesses and the largest brands in the world to sell within ChatGPT,” PayPal said in a statement.

PayPal now expects its annual adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to be between $5.35 and $5.39, up from its prior forecast of $5.15 to $5.30.

The company’s third-quarter revenue of $8.4 billion topped Wall Street estimates of $8.23 billion, according to data compiled by Fiscal AI. PayPal’s adjusted EPS of $1.34 beat expectations of $1.20.

