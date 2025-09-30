The company on Monday announced the pricing of two private placement transactions to raise an aggregate of approximately $344.4 million.

Shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) drew significant interest from retail investors after the company on Monday announced the pricing of two private placement transactions to raise an aggregate of approximately $344.4 million, which will support its adoption of a digital asset treasury strategy.

The firm stated that the principal holding will be the native utility token of the Aethir ecosystem.

The two private transactions are expected to close on or about October 2. The funds will be used to support the company’s digital asset treasury strategy, for the acquisition of ATH in the open market, and for working capital and general corporate purposes, the company stated.

Last week, Predictive Oncology also announced a 1-for-15 reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock, which became effective at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. The split is designed to bring the company into compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid requirement for continued listing on the exchange. Following the split, the company lowered its shares of common stock to 762,000 from over 11.4 million.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around POAI stock rose from ‘neutral’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘extremely high’ levels.

Predictive Oncology is an AI-driven drug development and discovery company. For the second quarter, the company reported diluted loss per common share of $0.22. The company ended the quarter with $506,078 in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $611,822 as of Dec. 31, 2024, and a stockholders' deficit of approximately $1.7 million.

