Shares of Pony.ai (PONY) drew significant investor attention on Friday morning after the company announced that it has been granted a citywide permit for fully driverless commercial robotaxi operations in China’s Shenzhen.

The permit was jointly granted to Pony.ai and its partner Shenzhen Xihu Corporation, the city's largest taxi operator, and allows the two companies to operate fully driverless robotaxis throughout the city, which spans across 2,000 square kilometers.

Robotaxi operations will begin in Nanshan, Qianhai, and Baoan areas, before gradually expanding to other districts across the city, Pony said. Pony and Xihu plan to deploy over 1,000 units of Pony.ai's seventh-generation robotaxis in Shenzhen over the next few years.

Pony’s Expansion Efforts

Pony has accumulated more than 55 million kilometers of autonomous testing worldwide and currently operates fully driverless commercial robotaxi services across China’s Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen. The company’s fleet now has 720 robotaxis, which it expects to expand to 1,000 by the end of the year.

Earlier this month, the robotaxi company also announced that it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with automaker Stellantis NV (STLA) to accelerate the development and deployment of robotaxi solutions in Europe.

The collaboration will integrate Pony.ai's autonomous driving software with Stellantis’ AV-ready platform. The initial focus will be on battery-electric medium-sized vans, and real-world testing will begin in Luxembourg in the coming months, the company had stated.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around PONY stock stayed within the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘high’ levels.

PONY's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:03 a.m. ET on Oct. 31, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user highlighted the company’s strong expansion efforts and recommended holding the shares, stating that it ‘will run up in the future.’

PONY stock is up 36% this year and approximately 62% over the past 12 months.

