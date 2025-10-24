In a Degenz Live podcast on Thursday, Polymarket Chief Marketing Officer Matthew Modabber confirmed plans to launch a native POLY token and an airdrop.

He noted that the company is prioritizing the U.S. app launch following regulatory clearance.

The company will reportedly focus on the launch of the POLY token after the U.S. app goes live.

Polymarket Chief Marketing Officer Matthew Modabber has reportedly confirmed plans to launch a native POLY token and an accompanying airdrop.

"We could have launched a token whenever we wanted, and it's just how thorough we want to be about it,” he said during an interview on the Degenz Live podcast on Thursday, as cited by TheBlock. “We want it to be a token with true utility, longevity, and to be around forever, right? That's what we expect from ourselves, and that's what I think everyone in the space expects from us."

"There will be a token, there will be an airdrop." – Matthew Modabber, Chief Marketing Officer, Polymarket

Earlier this month, the company's founder, Shayne Coplan, had teased the token launch in post on X. Meanwhile, retail sentiment around Polymarket, which is not a publicly listed company, on Stocktwits trended in the ‘bearish’ zone.

Polymarket U.S. App Launch Remains Priority

Despite confirming that the token is definitely going to be launched at some point, Polymarket reportedly is prioritizing the launch of its U.S. platform. Coplan said that the app had been “given the green light to go live” in September after operations were halted in 2022 due to regulatory uncertainty, and that will be the company’s priority.

“Why rush a token if we need to prioritize the U.S. app, right?” he said. “After the U.S. launch, there will be a focus on the token and getting that live and making sure that it's well done.”

Polymarket is reportedly exploring fresh funding at a valuation of up to $15 billion, according to a Bloomberg report. The company recently received a $2 billion investment from Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the parent of the NYSE, giving it a post-money valuation of $9 billion. This marks a rapid increase from its $1.2 billion valuation following a $150 million round in June led by Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund.

