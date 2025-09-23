The facility generated 324 metric tons of green hydrogen in August, the highest monthly total in the plant’s history.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) stock drew significant investor interest on Tuesday as the company provided a production update for its Georgia facility.

The facility reached a production milestone in August 2025, generating 324 metric tons of green hydrogen, the highest monthly total in the plant’s history.

Additionally, Plug Power also announced that it opened the doors of its Georgia green hydrogen plant to institutional investors and representatives from Oppenheimer on Tuesday.

Following the update, Plug Power stock traded over 7% higher in Tuesday’s premarket.

