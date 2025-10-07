Plug Power said that current CEO Andy Marsh will continue to serve in his position during the transition period and has been appointed executive chair of the board, a position he will retain following March 2, 2026.

Plug Power (PLUG) announced on Tuesday that it has appointed insider Jose Luis Crespo as its new Chief Executive Officer, succeeding long-time head Andy Marsh. Shares of the company traded over 1% higher in Tuesday’s pre-market.

The company stated that Marsh will continue to serve as CEO during the transition period and has been appointed executive chair of the board, a position he will retain after March 2, 2026. The appointment of Crespo is to be effective as of the date the company files its annual report for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025. This is expected in March 2026.

