Planet Labs Stock Crashes Premarket After Bigger-Than-Expected Q4 Loss, Retail Wants To Buy The Dip

Planet Labs (PLB) stock fell 9.4% in premarket trading on Friday after the company posted a bigger-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter loss.

According to FinChat data, the satellite imagery provider posted an adjusted loss of $0.08 per share for the three months ended Jan. 31, while analysts expected it to post a loss of $0.02 per share.

Its fourth-quarter revenue rose 5% to $61.6 million. Wall Street analysts expected it to post $61.9 million.

Its fourth-quarter net loss widened to $35.2 million, compared to $30.1 million a year earlier.

“We are focused on driving growth in our core markets with solutions and see a clear path to at least double our revenue growth rate in FY’27 compared to FY’26,” CEO Will Marshall said.

During the fourth quarter, Planet signed a multi-year commercial agreement worth $230 million with JSAT's U.S. subsidiary.

The satellites are expected to launch beginning in 2027.

Planet Labs forecast revenue to be about $260 million to $280 million for the fiscal year 2026. Wall Street expects it to post $272.6 million.

Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization were $2.4 million during the fourth quarter, compared to a $9.8 million loss in the year-ago quarter.

“We believe we have a line of sight to cross over to positive cash flow in the next 24 months,” Chief Financial Officer Ashley Johnson said.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ (81/100) territory from ‘neutral’(47/100) a day ago, while retail chatter rose to ‘extremely high.’

One user said that its sales would rise at some point this year, and by this time next year, the company would have a market capitalization of over $3 billion.

Another user intended to buy the stock during the dip.

Planet Labs shares have gained nearly 5% year-to-date.

