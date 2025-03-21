user
Planet Labs Stock Crashes Premarket After Bigger-Than-Expected Q4 Loss, Retail Wants To Buy The Dip

Its fourth-quarter revenue rose 5% to $61.6 million. Wall Street analysts expected it to post $61.9 million.

Mar 21, 2025

Planet Labs (PLB) stock fell 9.4% in premarket trading on Friday after the company posted a bigger-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter loss.

According to FinChat data, the satellite imagery provider posted an adjusted loss of $0.08 per share for the three months ended Jan. 31, while analysts expected it to post a loss of $0.02 per share.

Its fourth-quarter net loss widened to $35.2 million, compared to $30.1 million a year earlier.

“We are focused on driving growth in our core markets with solutions and see a clear path to at least double our revenue growth rate in FY’27 compared to FY’26,” CEO Will Marshall said.

During the fourth quarter, Planet signed a multi-year commercial agreement worth $230 million with JSAT's U.S. subsidiary.

The satellites are expected to launch beginning in 2027.

Planet Labs forecast revenue to be about $260 million to $280 million for the fiscal year 2026. Wall Street expects it to post $272.6 million.

Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization were $2.4 million during the fourth quarter, compared to a $9.8 million loss in the year-ago quarter.

“We believe we have a line of sight to cross over to positive cash flow in the next 24 months,” Chief Financial Officer Ashley Johnson said.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ (81/100) territory from ‘neutral’(47/100) a day ago, while retail chatter rose to ‘extremely high.’

PL’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 04:17 a.m. ET on March 21, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits PL’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 04:17 a.m. ET on March 21, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said that its sales would rise at some point this year, and by this time next year, the company would have a market capitalization of over $3 billion.

Another user intended to buy the stock during the dip.

Planet Labs shares have gained nearly 5% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

