Pinterest Stock Jumps To Nearly 7-Month High On Q4 Revenue Beat, Positive Outlook: Retail Firmly On Bullish Bandwagon

Among user metrics, global monthly active users climbed 11% to 553 million and the average revenue per user was up 6% at $2.12.

Pinterest stock rallied sharply in Thursday’s after-hours session after the social e-commerce company announced mixed fiscal year 2024 fourth-quarter results but issued above-consensus first-quarter revenue guidance

The San Francisco, California-based company reported fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 versus $0.53 a year ago. The metric trailed the consensus estimate of $0.64.

Revenue rose 18% year over year (YoY) to $1.15 billion compared to the guidance of $1.125 billion to $1.145 billion and the mean analysts’ estimate of $1.14 billion.

The adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was $471 million versus last year’s $369.28 million.

Among user metrics, global monthly active users (MAU) climbed 11% to 553 million and the average revenue per user was up 6% at $2.12.

Pinterest CEO Bill Ready said, “2024 was a banner year for Pinterest, capped off by a milestone Q4 – achieving the company’s first billion-dollar revenue quarter and a record 553 million monthly active users, as we continue to drive profitable growth and free cash flow.”

Pinterest guided first-quarter revenue to be between $837 million and $852 million, ahead of the $835.71 million consensus estimate. Forex is expected to be a two-point headwind. The company guided 2025 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $155 million to $170 million.

PINS sentiment and message volume February 7, as of 1:06 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Pinterest stock remained ‘extremely bullish’ (92/100), with message volume at ‘extremely high’ levels.

A platform user lauded Pinterest as a growth stock at a reasonable price due to consistent earnings and revenue growth.

Another user saw the likelihood of a short squeeze.

Pinterest ended the after-hours session up 18.52% at $39.81, the highest level since late July 2024. The upside marked the biggest one-day gain since late-April. The stock has gained nearly 16% so far this year, although it declined almost 22% in 2024.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos