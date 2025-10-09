Pidilite’s shares have bounced back above key moving averages, with technical indicators signaling renewed strength and potential for further upside.

Pidilite Industries shares are regaining momentum after weeks of consolidation. The stock is trading above all the key moving averages, including the 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day Exponential and Simple Moving Averages (EMA/SMA).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The stock has been making higher highs and higher lows, which normally indicate that buyers are back in the driver’s seat. Large green candles on the short-term chart also confirm renewed momentum in the stock, and analysts believe that it is on the verge of a bullish breakout.

Analyst View

SEBI-registered analyst Deepak Pal noted that Pidilite’s chart setup indicates a clear breakout as technical indicators align in favor of the bulls.

He noted that Parabolic Stop and Reverse (SAR) dots, which signal trend direction, are now below the current price, which typically validates a positive move. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62, indicating good strength without entering overbought territory.

Pal also said that the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is trending up, in line with short-term upside expectations. He sees immediate resistance near ₹1,498–₹1,500, and support around ₹1,475, setting the near-term range for traders.

Key Triggers To Watch

Pal said Pidilite’s upcoming board meeting on October 30 to announce second-quarter (Q2) results will be a major event for investors. Strong results, he said, could extend the rally, especially as the company continues to grow volumes and profits despite weak broader demand.

He also noted that the recent resignation of the investment head at the company’s family office is not expected to impact its core business operations, which remain steady.

Forecast And Outlook

Pal said that if the stock breaks and closes above ₹1,500, it can aim for ₹1,520–₹1,550 in the near term. On the other hand, if it slips below ₹1,475, it can witness a short-term correction to ₹1,463–₹1,450; however, the long-term uptrend will not be over.

Pal further said that Pidilite has strong long-term fundamentals backed by a robust brand portfolio, stable margins and steady earnings growth. The key overhangs on the stock are high valuations and increased competition in India’s specialty chemicals space.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘neutral’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

Pidilite’s stock has risen 4.5% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<